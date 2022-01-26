Ballistics linked to man who allegedly killed off-duty police captain

Murder suspect faces multiple charges and is set to appear in court again next week

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Forensic and ballistics testing of a firearm and ammunition have linked a Motherwell man to the murder of an off-duty police officer.



Asanda Kitsana, 27, is accused of the murder of captain Mazikayise Kelemane...