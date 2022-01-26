News

Ballistics linked to man who allegedly killed off-duty police captain

Murder suspect faces multiple charges and is set to appear in court again next week

Premium
Devon Koen
Court reporter
26 January 2022

Forensic and ballistics testing of a firearm and ammunition have linked a Motherwell man to the murder of an off-duty police officer.

Asanda Kitsana, 27, is accused of the murder of captain Mazikayise Kelemane...

