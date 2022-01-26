Appeal for help in identifying bodies

Gqeberha police are trying to trace the next of kin of two men who died in November and December.

In the first case, the decomposed body of a man was found in bushes under a bridge next to the railway line in Grahamstown Road in Deal Party on November 10.

According to police, a security officer was patrolling the area on foot when he came across the body, which was already in the advanced stages of decomposition.

The man is believed to have been be about 70.

At the time of his death, he was wearing a checked jersey. His black shoes were next to him.

An inquest docket has been opened.

Contact Detective Sergeant Scheepers on 073-930-9272 if you believe you may be able to identify him or know of someone who has been missing for a while.

On December 13 at about 8.15am, the skeleton of an adult was found in the bushes in Nyamazana area near Joe Slovo.

Police suspect that the person was burned as the skeleton was covered with charred tyres.

The race and sex could not be determined due to the extensive burns and the advanced decomposition of the body.

Contact Detective Constable Phumliza Nqinana of the KwaDwesi police on 071-362-8707 if you have information which might assist in identifying the person.

HeraldLIVE