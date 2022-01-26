100-year-old District Six claimant dies before getting permission to move into her new home

Shariefa Khan, the oldest District Six land claimant, has died.

The 100-year-old died on Wednesday, before she was able to move back to the area from which her family was forcefully removed.

She was due to receive her new home in District Six as part of the government’s third phase of the restitution process.

The District Six Working Committee (D6WC) said Khan had breathing problems.

“Mrs Khan passed away at 4am [Wednesday] after experiencing breathing difficulty for a number of hours. Her loving family were by her bedside,” the working committee said in a statement.