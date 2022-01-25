Victoria Drive protest continues, but no-one knows why
The mystery surrounding the ongoing protests near the Arlington tip continued on Tuesday as residents again blocked the road, with no-one coming forward to explain who, what or why they were doing it.
It is the second day Victoria Road in Walmer was strewn with building rubble, soil, refuse and burnt tyres blocking access to the municipal tip...
