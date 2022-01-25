News

Truck and train collide near Addo

Devon Koen
Court reporter
25 January 2022
A truck and train collided at a railway crossing in Valencia, Addo, on Tuesday afternoon
CHEATED DEATH: A truck and train collided at a railway crossing in Valencia, Addo, on Tuesday afternoon
Image: FACEBOOK: Accidents & Traffic Information Port Elizabeth

A truck driver and his passenger are recovering in hospital after being involved in a collision with a train near Addo on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the incident took place at about 3pm at a railway crossing in Valencia.

He said details surrounding the incident were sparse.

“It is alleged the truck collided with a train at a railway crossing. 

“Police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving.

“The truck driver and his passenger sustained injuries, and were rushed to the nearest hospital,” Nkohli said.

