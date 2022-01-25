South Africans may not be in tune with the reality of climate change: survey

Nearly 60% of South Africans who took part in a climate reality barometer survey are optimistic the country will avert a climate crisis in their lifetime.

Epson — a global technology company, which conducted the survey among 1,000 South Africans — believes the findings reveal “a potentially damaging gap between perceptions of climate change and people’s understanding of its catastrophic effects”.

The survey found 27.9% of South Africans believe science and technology can solve the climate change problem.

Just more than 28% feel SA can move from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources and that people are more aware of climate dangers than they were historically.

Those who are pessimistic (17.4%) and believe we won’t avoid a climate disaster in their lifetime cite a lack of awareness of the dangers of climate change (34.3%), a lack of government action (27.4%) and a slow switch to renewable sources of energy, such as wind turbines (24%), as reasons for their poor outlook.

Respondents were also asked what they believe the top three impacts of climate change to be. Most identified higher temperatures (81.2%), more wildfires, and more extreme weather (both 79%).