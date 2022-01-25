News

Plett fire a bitter reminder of 2017 inferno

Premium
Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter
25 January 2022

“I thought it was a repeat of the 2017 Knysna fires.”

These were the words of a Plettenberg Bay resident whose house was just metres away from the blaze that had raged throughout Sunday and Monday outside the Garden Route town...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Gqeberha traffic warden directs drivers with Michael Jackson moves
Lessons to be learnt as PE becomes Gqe-be-rha, not Gebeka

Most Read