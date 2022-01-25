Omotoso trial postponed to February 23
Arguments in the application for leave to appeal a Gqeberha high court judge’s decision not to rule a mistrial in the rape and human trafficking trial of Timothy Omotoso, are expected to be heard next month.
The matter was in court on Tuesday and postponed until February 23 to allow the defence and state time to file their heads of arguments...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.