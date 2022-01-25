Fitting gift for Nelson Mandela Bay’s coolest traffic warden
Richmond Menzi is the coolest traffic warden in Nelson Mandela Bay, and now he has the perfect shades to complement his slick moves.
His reputation for brightening up motorists’ day with his early morning dance routines, while directing traffic at some of the city’s busiest intersections, caught the Bay’s attention — as well as the interest of a prominent international sunglasses brand running its South African operation from the Friendly City...
