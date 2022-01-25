Filmmaker dreams big with latest project
Local talent and locations feature in ‘Dream, Determination and Vision’
After years of working in the entertainment industry and witnessing artists overcome hurdle after hurdle, a Nelson Mandela Bay filmmaker was inspired to write a film based on their experiences and have it shot right where it all happened in real life, using local talent.
Shot in various Gqeberha locations, including Urban Espress Coffee Company, Tapas and the Athenaeum, the film will be wrapped up by the end of January for its first private screening in February...
