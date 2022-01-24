Workers injured as roof trusses collapse in Kariega
Seven taken to hospital after steel structure falls on them at railway shed restoration site
Seven injured construction workers had to be rushed to hospital on Monday when steel roof trusses fell on them at the multimillion-rand railway sheds restoration site in Kariega.
The R33m refurbishment of the old Kariega railway sheds opposite the taxi rank will see the building, similar to the old Tramways Building in Gqeberha, converted into a multi-use office space...
