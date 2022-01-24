Which drugs can be used to treat Covid-19 besides vaccines?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended two new drugs to treat patients with Covid-19, one for patients with critical disease and another for non-severe cases.

The two newly recommended drugs — baricitinib and sotrovimab — form part of the eighth update of WHO’s living guidelines on therapeutics and Covid-19, and are based on evidence from seven trials involving more than 4,000 patients with non-severe, severe and critical Covid-19.

Baricitinib is a Janus kinase inhibitor, a class of drugs used to treat autoimmune conditions, blood and bone marrow cancers and rheumatoid arthritis. It is an oral drug, used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

Sotrovimab is a monoclonal antibody drug used for treating mild or moderate Covid-19 in patients at high risk of hospitalisation. This includes patients who are older, immunocompromised, have underlying conditions like diabetes, hypertension and obesity and those who are unvaccinated.

“Studies are ongoing on the effectiveness of monoclonal antibodies against Omicron but early laboratory studies show sotrovimab retains its activity.

“The panel of experts developing the guidelines also looked at two other drugs for severe and critical Covid-19, ruxolitinib and tofacitinib. Given their uncertain effects, WHO made a conditional recommendation against their use,” said the organisation.