Suspended DJ sorry for dancing on studio desk

By Zamandulo Malonde -

Apologetic Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Putco Mafani said that “I know it sounds weird, but I am sorry for allowing myself to be swept up by the exciting wave of the ‘Tempa Dance’ at work”.



The veteran presenter issued an apology on Monday after news of his suspension over a video of him dancing on a table in the SABC studio...