Pule Mabe dismisses suggestions exchange between Ramaphosa and Sisulu was a ‘public spat’

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says there is no tension between tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He blamed the media for pushing a “narrative” that implies a strained relationship.

Ramaphosa and Sisulu engaged in a back and forth after the presidency claimed Sisulu was “admonished” by the president for her controversial column two weeks ago in which she criticised the constitution, judiciary and politicians.

In her column titled “Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?” Sisulu suggested black judges are “mentally colonised Africans who have settled with the world view and mindset of those who have dispossessed their ancestors”.

The presidency said the minister apologised and retracted her “unsubstantiated, hurtful comments” about the judiciary.

However, Sisulu issued a statement to the contrary, saying during the meeting with the president in Cape Town, Ramaphosa only shared a challenge with one aspect of the letter regarding the judiciary.