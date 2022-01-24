Pub owner, minister join hands to help homeless boys

It was an unlikely combination, but a minister and a pub owner have come together to uplift the lives of six homeless children in Kariega.



McCartney’s Pub & Bar owner Fundile Madela, and the Rev Thamsanqa Nkevu, say compassion, empathy and kindness can go a long way in fighting crime...