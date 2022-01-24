NMU prepares to welcome students for 2022

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) received a total of 67,022 applications for first-year studies in 2022, and could see more people apply as the window for late registration opens on Tuesday.

The university also received 21,791 postgraduate applications.

NMU congratulated the matric class of 2021 on its results and 76.4% pass rate.

NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said prospective students would receive feedback in due course on their placement for the courses they applied for.

“Applicants need not arrive on campus to submit their results as the university receives these directly from the department of basic education,” she said.

“Applicants will be notified of the final outcome of their applications via SMS, or they can check their status online using the admissions dashboard.”

While applications for undergraduate courses decreased significantly from the previous year (82,173 in 2021), postgraduate applications were more (16,013 in 2021).

Late registrations will be open from Tuesday to February 4.

Applicants need to ensure they meet the direct entry requirements, and they can be accepted only if the programmes they apply for are not full yet.

“Prospective students who, for various reasons, do not have placement at a tertiary institution for their 2022 studies are encouraged to use the opportunity to apply for placement using the government’s Central Applications Clearing House (CACH),” Mbabela said.

This gives unsuccessful applicants access to career development services

Where possible, they can be notified of available space at other universities, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges or Sector Education Training Authority (Seta) learnerships without having to visit these institutions to apply.

Central Applications Clearing House applications will be open until March 31.

Students who applied for financial aid through the National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), can expect communication regarding their funding from Monday.

SA citizens with further questions about financial aid through the university can contact the university about concessions made for deserving students that meet the necessary criteria.

Online registration for students not awaiting any results is already under way and they can attend virtual orientation from Monday.

On-campus residences open on Friday, and the vice-chancellor Dr Sibongile Muthwa will host a virtual first-year welcoming ceremony on Saturday.

Lectures are scheduled to start on February 14, and lecturers will communicate to their students how lectures will be presented for each module.

