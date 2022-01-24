New principal drives matrics to success

Zwide’s Khwezi Lomso Comprehensive School bags 84.2% pass rate

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



When he was appointed as principal of Khwezi Lomso Comprehensive School in January 2020, Thanduxolo Nqolase believed he only had to survive the pressure of being its first black principal.



However, just three months into his tenure, schools across the country were dealt an unprecedented blow by the coronavirus pandemic and Nqolase had to deal with far more than he had expected. ..