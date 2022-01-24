New principal drives matrics to success
Zwide’s Khwezi Lomso Comprehensive School bags 84.2% pass rate
When he was appointed as principal of Khwezi Lomso Comprehensive School in January 2020, Thanduxolo Nqolase believed he only had to survive the pressure of being its first black principal.
However, just three months into his tenure, schools across the country were dealt an unprecedented blow by the coronavirus pandemic and Nqolase had to deal with far more than he had expected. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.