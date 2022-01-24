Municipal employees take battle to labour court

Bay legal services advocate Blundin and spokesperson Baron claim they’re losing out on senior positions due to racial discrimination

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa -

Unlawful and irrational — that is how two long-standing Nelson Mandela Bay municipal employees have described the city’s employment equity plan after they were snubbed and not even shortlisted for more senior positions because they are not black African.



Legal services assistant director advocate Willie Blundin and municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron have taken their plight to the Gqeberha labour court to try to get the municipality’s 2020 employment equity plan reviewed and set aside. ..