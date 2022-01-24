Life term for Bethelsdorp policing forum member’s murderer
Suspected gang member Marshall Chabide showed no remorse and did not apologise to victim’s family
The murder of Bethelsdorp community policing forum member Robert William Kleinhans was one of 44 murders to occur in the area in 2019 alone.
And while gangsterism and the proliferation of illegal firearms in Gqeberha’s northern areas continues to cause fear and concern in the community, one man was finally brought to justice after he was sentenced to life behind bars...
