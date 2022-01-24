David Livingstone school’s vocational training in chaos
Parents decry lack of resources and that there is only one teacher for 80 pupils
A lack of resources and teaching staff marred the start of the school year for pupils receiving vocational training at David Livingstone High School in Schauderville.
The project started in 2019 after the Eastern Cape department of education identified the school as a pilot site for vocational training...
