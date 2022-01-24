Clinics locked as fight over rehiring former healthcare workers heats up

The gates at the Wells Estate and Motherwell NU2 clinics were padlocked at the weekend allegedly by people demanding that the health department re-employ the former contracted Covid-19 healthcare workers.



Hundreds of medical staff placed on the frontline to battle Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape did not have their contracts renewed as the health department was unable to keep up with salary payments...