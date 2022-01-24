Chippa’s Diski team crash to second consecutive defeat
Chilli Boys still third on log despite going down 4-1 to Chiefs
Chippa United’s DStv Diski Challenge side suffered their second consecutive loss when they fell 4-1 to Kaizer Chiefs at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on Saturday.
The defeat follows a 3-1 loss away to Golden Arrows...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.