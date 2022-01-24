Chippa’s Diski team crash to second consecutive defeat

Chilli Boys still third on log despite going down 4-1 to Chiefs

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United’s DStv Diski Challenge side suffered their second consecutive loss when they fell 4-1 to Kaizer Chiefs at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on Saturday.



The defeat follows a 3-1 loss away to Golden Arrows...