Book donation gets pupils reading again

A Gqeberha model has taken a bold stance to improve literacy in her hometown, and she intends on doing so with one book at a time.

Rumé Amber Minto, the winner of Miss Bold Eastern Cape 2021, decided to start a book drive as part of her pageant advocacy campaign.

“These days there aren’t many people reading,” she said.

“I am passionate about books and a firm believer that good books can improve and expand anyone’s knowledge.”

Minto has taken it upon herself to share the gift of knowledge by starting a book drive in collaboration with Yoli’s Book Club.

The initiative involves a campaign where residents are requested to donate any new or used books and magazines to Minto, who then distributes them to a chosen recipient.

The first to benefit is St Thomas Senior Secondary School in Gelvandale, which has long expressed the desire to get its library up and running again.

When Minto saw the library’s empty shelves in a Facebook post calling for donations, she knew she had found her first recipient.

Aptly timed with the reopening of the new academic year, a consignment of books made its way to the school last week.

The school wasted no time getting the ball rolling as a retired teacher, who is also a qualified librarian, has offered to man the school library three days a week.

“Seeing how happy and grateful they were to receive the books has made it all worthwhile,” Minto said.

“I am sure the books will benefit and enrich the lives of pupils at the school for many years to come. Knowledge is power.”

Minto decided on a book drive because she is an avid reader and believes that people can empower themselves with knowledge through reading.

She thanked the many generous donors who parted ways with their books for her worthy cause.

“We accept all books and magazines,” she said.

“Once received, we sift through all of them to decide which are suitable for which audience.

“Underprivileged schools and local non-profit organisations will be the main beneficiaries.

“Some of the books will also be put to good use by book clubs,” she said.

Minto will be accepting book donations until the end of February.

To make a donation contact Yolinda at 083-476-0397.

HeraldLIVE