Bakery murder trial postponed as accused falls ill

The trial of murder accused Sibusiso Mchunu, the only surviving alleged robber involved in a shootout with police at a popular Gqeberha bakery, hit another snag when he fell ill and proceedings could not continue.



While the nature of his illness is unknown, the matter is expected to resume on Wednesday after Mchunu is examined by a doctor, who will have to compile a medical report for the court...