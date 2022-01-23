Star pupil’s six distinctions provides hope for other northern areas pupils
Linkside head boy and junior council mayor perfects balancing act of studies with other committments
Juggling his duties as head boy of Linkside High School and being junior city council mayor was quite the balancing act for Gerard Stuurman, of Heath Park, but he still managed to obtain six distinctions in the 2021 matric exams.
“By the grace of God, I got distinctions in mathematics, physics, accounting, life sciences, Afrikaans first additional language, and life orientation...
