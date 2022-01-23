Search still on for Johannesburg fishermen missing from notorious Transkei fishing spot

Two fishermen, said to be visiting from Johannesburg, are still missing after last being seen at Mhlungwana between Hole in the Wall and Coffee Bay.

The popular fishing spot is known to be very productive but notoriously dangerous.

At 6pm on Friday a desperate plea for information regarding two missing anglers was posted on the Transkei Places and Faces Facebook group.

On Saturday, speculation on social media was that the pair had fallen victim to a shark attack, but this could not be reliably confirmed.

According to the post, a bakkie belonging to one of the anglers was found near the spot with both the men's valuables inside.

A hat and a pair of sunglasses were found on the rocks and one fishing rod was missing, the post said.

Speaking to the Dispatch on Saturday evening, a friend of one of the missing anglers, Theresa Eybers, who is based in Johannesburg, said her and her husband were travelling to the Transkei.

“We're on our way down there now. I don't want to say too much because I don't know how much the family knows,” said Eybers.

EL based experienced surfer, fisherman and diver Pete Jones said Mhlungwana was an extremely dangerous fishing spot that had claimed the lives of many fisherman over the years.

“I could write a book on how dangerous it is,” said Jones.

“About 15 years ago we were going fishing at Mhlungwana and we got there at 3 o'clock and we saw a bakkie parked there. It was locked and nobody was around there. We walked around the high rocks, and we went fishing.

“Later on we went to a backpackers where there were some shark fisherman and asked about the bakkie and found out that there was an elderly guy from Elliot who had come down with his son to fish and he had been washed off the rocks that afternoon and drowned.

“I myself have been hit by a wave three metres high there. It's well known as a bad spot.”

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said they were aware of the missing men, but that the call had been passed on to SAPS Search and Rescue as NSRI did not have coverage around the Coffee Bay area.