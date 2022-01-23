No sign of missing Gqeberha mom as community assist in search

Dozens of Nelson Mandela Bay residents joined the seaside search for a Gqeberha mom at the weekend, answering the call from a local community security group to assist the family in getting to the bottom of her disappearance.

Friends, family, concerned residents and private security firms joined the search for Silvia Wittal along the popular Sacramento Trail, between Schoenmakerskop and Sardinia Bay, on Saturday morning.

The search was also extended further down the coast on Sunday.

Unfortunately, they came up empty-handed.

Family members who formed part of the search, as well as the organisers of the event, agreed that all search efforts were now labelled as “search and recovery” as the chances of rescuing Wittal alive were highly unlikely.

The 45-year-old mother of two was reported missing on January 2.

She had dropped her children off with her ex-husband on Thursday December 30, and when they returned to her Richmond Hill home the following Sunday, there was no sign of her.

Her silver Kia Picanto was later found in Schoenmakerskop, but nothing appeared to be missing from the car.