Man jailed for raping own sister, cousin

The high court in Makhanda has sentenced a man to two life terms in jail for raping his nine-year-old sister and their nine-year-old cousin in Komga.

He was arrested for the barbaric act in June 2020.

The rapes had been taking place since 2016.

Detective Warrant Officer Sandile Tongo was applauded for his sterling investigation by the National Prosecuting Authority.

The damning evidence given by Tongo to the court convinced the judge to sentence the accused to two life terms on Friday, and further ordered that his name be entered into the National Register of Sex Offenders.

The family of the victims welcomed the sentencing and applauded the detective for his relentless efforts.

HeraldLIVE