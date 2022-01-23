Gqeberha man dies in hospital after shooting at Walmer dumpsite

A Gqeberha man, wounded during a robbery at a dumpsite in Walmer more than a week ago, died in hospital on Friday morning.

Mark Campbell, 55, who owned and operated a garden service business, was shot in the cheek and shoulder when three men approached him at the dumpsite in 5th Avenue, Walmer, on January 13.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said reports from the scene were that the three well-dressed suspects had approached Campbell and shot him in front of his co-workers who had accompanied him to the dumpsite.

They took his cellphone and wallet, and fled in the direction of Airport Valley, jumped into a white bakkie, and drove off.

“The case has now been changed to a murder investigation, rather than attempted murder, as well as robbery,” Naidu said.

No arrests have been made.

The police have called on anyone with more information regarding the incident or the suspects to contact the nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE