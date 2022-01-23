Education minister pleads with police to find teacher's murderers

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has urged police to act speedily and to leave no stone unturned in tracking down those behind the killing of a deputy principal at Phomolong high school in Thembisa.

On Friday, a female teacher, whom the Gauteng department of education has identified as Thembisile Ngendane, was gunned down in the school driveway.

Motshekga said she has learnt with sadness and shock about the murder of the teacher and deputy principal, who was shot dead in broad daylight on Friday afternoon.

“It shocked me to the core that criminals dare to shoot and kill a teacher inside school premises. Schools are supposed to be safe places of learning and teaching and it is quite alarming that armed individuals can stroll into a school to commit such a barbaric act.

“I wish to express my sincere condolences to the family of the deceased teacher, Phomolong High School staff and learners, including those who allegedly witnessed this traumatic incident,” Motshekga said in a statement.

Motshekga also urged members of the community to come forward and assist law enforcement with information they may have.

The minister said safety in schools remains the priority for her department as they focus on providing a conducive environment for learning and teaching.

“We will continue to work with the police, sister departments, our social partners and communities at large to strive for zero incidents of crime in our schools,” Motshekga said.

Gauteng education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit the school on Monday and also visit the Ngendane family on the same day to convey his condolences.

