'Krugerrand thief' on the run since 2012 nabbed in Knysna in R8m case

A 54-year-old man who has been on the run since 2012 after allegedly stealing Krugerrands worth R7.8m has been arrested in Knysna in the Western Cape.

Police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie said Knysna detectives, assisted by the Tsitsikamma K9 unit, pounced on a residence at Wilderness near George about 10am on Thursday where the wanted man was arrested.

“Members followed up on information after the issuing of a warrant for his arrest by the Knysna magistrate's court in connection with the theft that was allegedly perpetrated between May 2011 and March 2012.”

Pojie said at the time of the alleged crime the owner of the Krugerrands presented them to the man for safekeeping.

“At the time the suspect was working at a bank in Knysna and offered to safeguard the coins. When the owner asked for them back he refused. The complainant laid a criminal complaint of theft against him.”

The man appeared in the Knysna magistrate's court on Friday on charges of theft.

TimesLIVE