Two-time survivor overcomes major odds for charity

George woman takes on gruelling 87km race to raise funds for others

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



A George woman who spent her teenage years fighting life-threatening diseases, has now dedicated her healthy adult life to raising funds for people in similar situations.



Simone Sharpe defied the odds twice — first, when she beat cancer at the age of 15, and again when she was diagnosed with a deadly blood disease at 18...