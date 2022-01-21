Tourists show Knysna the love with online ranking
Knysna is one of four Western Cape Towns to be identified in the top 100 most loved places in the world, a global consumer sentiment analysis has revealed.
The Tourism Sentiment Index (TSI), which is a travel data intelligence solution created by destination marketing agency, ranked Knysna as number 19 on the list. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.