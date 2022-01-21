News

Tourists show Knysna the love with online ranking

Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter
21 January 2022

Knysna is one of four Western Cape Towns to be identified in the top 100 most loved places in the world, a global consumer sentiment analysis has revealed. 

The Tourism Sentiment Index (TSI), which is a travel data intelligence solution created by destination marketing agency, ranked Knysna as number 19 on the list. ..

