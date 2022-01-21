Terblanche must wait a week for bail application outcome
Murder accused Arnold Terblanche’s freedom lies in the hands of a magistrate, who will make his ruling on whether to release him on bail on Friday next week.
Argument in the formal bail application closed in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Friday. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.