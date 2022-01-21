SIU hauled over coals over toilet tender application
Unit had no right to order Bay to stop payments to company — judge
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) had no right to order the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to stop payments owed to HT Pelatona Projects after the firm found itself embroiled in a battle with the unit over a R24m contract.
This was one of the findings of judge Sunil Rugunanan in a judgment handed down in the high court in Gqeberha on Tuesday...
