SIU hauled over coals over toilet tender application

Unit had no right to order Bay to stop payments to company — judge

Premium By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) had no right to order the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to stop payments owed to HT Pelatona Projects after the firm found itself embroiled in a battle with the unit over a R24m contract.



This was one of the findings of judge Sunil Rugunanan in a judgment handed down in the high court in Gqeberha on Tuesday...