One dead, five injured in N2 pile-up

A man died and five other people were injured in a three-car pile-up on the N2 freeway near Baywest in peak-hour traffic on Thursday.

Kabega Park police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

According to a preliminary report, a bakkie with six occupants, a silver Kia Rio and a Red Mazda 3 were involved in the collision at about 5pm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident still had to be established.

“A male passenger [age and name unknown] passed away on the scene.

“All the injured people were from the bakkie.

“People in the other two vehicles did not sustain any injuries.”

Anyone who witnessed the accident should contact the Kabega Park police on (041) 397-6802.

