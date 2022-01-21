Nelson Mandela Bay chamber launches partnership to counter climate change
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has established a business coalition to tackle climate change.
The move stems from a think-tank initiative which resulted in Wilderness Foundation Africa head and past president of the chamber, Dr Andrew Muir, being tasked with assessing the effect of climate change on the metro...
