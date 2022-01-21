Musicians band together to help talented township youngsters
Music took them around the world, put food on their tables and healed them during hard times.
Now, as they are nearing retirement from the live stage, two veteran musicians from Walmer Township wish to pass on their talents to the younger generation by teaching primary school pupils how to play musical instruments. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.