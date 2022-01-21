Eastern Cape matrics’ A+ for improvement
Class of 2021 overcomes pandemic challenges to increase pass rate from 68.1% to 73%
Against all odds the Eastern Cape’s matric class of 2021 increased the province’s overall pass rate by almost five percentage points from 68.1% in 2020 to 73% last year.
The Eastern Cape also improved its overall standing among SA’s provinces, shifting to seventh place from eighth the previous year...
