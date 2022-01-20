WATCH | 'They are running away' — Malema and EFF picket sports minister

EFF leader Julius Malema has arrived outside the office of sports minister Nathi Mthethwa in Pretoria for a picket by the party demanding the opening of sports stadiums to crowds.

Malema joined throngs of party supporters who set out on a march through the city and then were due to return to picket again at the minister’s offices at the department of sport arts and culture at Sechaba House in Madiba Street.

Malema spoke briefly on arrival.

“We are going to march and picket in front of the offices of sports, arts and culture,” he said.