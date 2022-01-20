SA confirms 4,322 new Covid-19 cases, 156 deaths in 24 hours
Gauteng recorded more than 1,000 of SA's 4,322 new Covid-19 cases, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported on Wednesday.
The province was the only one to breach the 1,000 mark, recording 1,047 cases in the past 24 hours. The Western Cape reported 982 new infections and KwaZulu-Natal 706.
The NICD also reported that there were 156 Covid-19 related deaths identified in the past day, but of these, 36 were in the past 24 to 48 hours. The others were as a result of audits done to deal with backlogs in reporting.
This means that there have been 3,568,900 total infections recorded across the country to date, along with 93,707 deaths.
According to NICD data, there were also 162 hospital admissions, taking to 7,199 the number of people now in hospital for Covid-19 treatment.
