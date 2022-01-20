SA confirms 4,322 new Covid-19 cases, 156 deaths in 24 hours

The NICD also reported that there were 156 Covid-19 related deaths identified in the past day, but of these, 36 were in the past 24 to 48 hours. The others were as a result of audits done to deal with backlogs in reporting.

This means that there have been 3,568,900 total infections recorded across the country to date, along with 93,707 deaths.

According to NICD data, there were also 162 hospital admissions, taking to 7,199 the number of people now in hospital for Covid-19 treatment.

TimesLIVE