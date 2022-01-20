News

Police seek help in finding missing woman

By Devon Koen - 20 January 2022
Ntombizanele Xhegwana was reported missing on January 18
Gqeberha police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a 39-year-old Kwazakhele woman who was reported missing on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Ntombizanele Xhegwana had left her Tsotsobe Street home on January 15 and had not been seen since.

He said Xhegwana had last been seen by her family when she left her home to go to a club in Central.

Phone 041-394-7377 or Crime Stop at 08600-10111 should you have  information that could assist in establishing her whereabouts.

