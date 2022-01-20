No back to school blues for Heather

By Kathryn Kimberley

Bay teenager Heather Botha and her family did not think this day would ever come, where she could put on her school uniform and sit in a classroom alongside her peers.



But on Wednesday, her collar was pulled out and her school socks neatly folded as the Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) warrior strutted into her grade 8 classroom at Cape Recife High School after three years of home schooling...