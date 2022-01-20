No back to school blues for Heather
Bay teenager Heather Botha and her family did not think this day would ever come, where she could put on her school uniform and sit in a classroom alongside her peers.
But on Wednesday, her collar was pulled out and her school socks neatly folded as the Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) warrior strutted into her grade 8 classroom at Cape Recife High School after three years of home schooling...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.