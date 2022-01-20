Metro loses R319m as rollover request rejected

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa -

About R319m — that is the amount of funding Nelson Mandela Bay has lost out on after the National Treasury recouped the money from December’s equitable share tranche.



It emerged during the year’s first mayoral committee meeting on Wednesday that the municipality was due to receive R381m on December 7 but only R61.6m was transferred after an application for a rollover was rejected by the National Treasury...