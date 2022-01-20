Is this basic education?
Crumbling classrooms and lack of supplies greet many pupils on first day of school year
The school bells rang in a tough start to the academic year for many Nelson Mandela Bay pupils who returned to unsafe classrooms and a lack of basic supplies on Wednesday.
It was a case of back to school, back to tragic reality for young boys and girls at some northern areas and township schools as classrooms were cordoned off, rubbish blocked entrances and a shortage of bathrooms prevailed. ..
