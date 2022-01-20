Is this basic education?

Crumbling classrooms and lack of supplies greet many pupils on first day of school year

Premium By Roslyn Baatjies, Lynn Spence and Zamandulo Malonde -

The school bells rang in a tough start to the academic year for many Nelson Mandela Bay pupils who returned to unsafe classrooms and a lack of basic supplies on Wednesday.



It was a case of back to school, back to tragic reality for young boys and girls at some northern areas and township schools as classrooms were cordoned off, rubbish blocked entrances and a shortage of bathrooms prevailed. ..