Fed up parents demand security at Motherwell school
Blocked toilets, tattered ceilings, broken glass, missing fence pose danger to pupils at vandalised Mdengentonga Primary
Toilets flooded with sewage, broken glass scattered on the ground and a collapsed ceiling posing a danger to all who enter the building — that is the environment pupils at Mdengentonga Primary School in Motherwell are expected to learn in.
On Thursday, concerned parents showed up at the school in NU7 to demand a new perimeter fence to keep pupils and their teachers safe...
