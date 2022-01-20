Fed up parents demand security at Motherwell school

Blocked toilets, tattered ceilings, broken glass, missing fence pose danger to pupils at vandalised Mdengentonga Primary

By Simtembile Mgidi -

Toilets flooded with sewage, broken glass scattered on the ground and a collapsed ceiling posing a danger to all who enter the building — that is the environment pupils at Mdengentonga Primary School in Motherwell are expected to learn in.



On Thursday, concerned parents showed up at the school in NU7 to demand a new perimeter fence to keep pupils and their teachers safe...