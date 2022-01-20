Do children and teens need booster shots?

There is no evidence that healthy children and adolescents need booster doses against Covid-19.

So says World Health Organisation’s (WHO) top scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan, who was briefing media this week.

Swaminathan said though there are many unknowns at play, at the moment there is no scientific evidence healthy children and adolescents need booster shots. Instead the goal should be to protect specific vulnerable populations.

“There’s no evidence right now that healthy children or healthy adolescents need boosters. No evidence at all,” she said.

“The aim is to protect the most vulnerable, to protect those at highest risk of severe disease and dying.

“Those are our elderly populations, the immunocompromised, people with underlying conditions, but also healthcare workers because if a lot of healthcare workers get infected as we see now, they can be out sick and we don’t want them getting severely ill. So we reserve boosters for that population.”

Swaminathan said the WHO’s top experts will meet later this week to consider the specific question of how countries should consider giving boosters to their populations.