Review board finds ex-St Andrew’s coach groomed boys
Retired Nelson Mandela Bay judge Dayalin Chetty has found that former St Andrew’s College water polo coach David Mackenzie was grooming boys at the school.
Headmaster Alan Thompson has opted to step down with immediate effect...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.