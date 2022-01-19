Nelson Mandela Bay hits jobs jackpot at R73bn plant

Planned green ammonia production at Coega could kickstart economic recovery in region

Premium By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

The site for the R73bn ammonia plant inside Coega’s Special Industrial Zone was unveiled on Tuesday with the prospect of thousands of jobs for Nelson Mandela Bay residents.



Hive Hydrogen hopes to make the city the renewable energy capital of SA with its green ammonia plant and it is envisaged that a combined 10,000 direct and indirect jobs will be created through the investment...