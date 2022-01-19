Gas Amendment Bill faces tough opposition at Bay meeting

Renewable energy should be the focus in just transition from fossil fuels, critics say

Premium By Guy Rogers -

The gas energy industry and government plans for its development were criticised during the Gas Amendment Bill hearing in New Brighton on Wednesday.



Members of the audience in the Nangoza Jebe Hall questioned why there had been no public consultation in the formulation of the bill and why the government was seeking to develop the industry when it presented little possibility for job creation...